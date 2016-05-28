New Orleans Pelicans Rookie Guard Shot And Killed In Dallas

Bryce Dejean-Jones allegedly kicked opened the door to a Dallas apartment before he was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Bryce Dejean-Jones was shot and killed in a Dallas apartment early Saturday morning, police said.

The 23-year-old rookie allegedly kicked open the door to an apartment, where the resident inside opened fire with his handgun, police said in a statement.

Dejean-Jones was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries, according to the statement released by the Dallas Police Department.



Police were called to the apartment at about 3:20 a.m., where police found Dejean-Jones collapsed on the breezeway.



The resident told police that he heard someone kick open the front door, according to the statement. The resident said he had been asleep in a bedroom and called out after hearing the noise, but no one answered.

The resident then grabbed a handgun, and when Dejean-Jones allegedly kicked the bedroom door, he fired, police said.

Dejean-Jones' agent, Scott W. Nichols, told CNN and the Associated Press that the player was in Dallas visiting his girlfriend for their daughter's first birthday.

Nichols said he believes Dejean-Jones went to the wrong apartment by mistake.

"I think he thought his girlfriend locked him out, so he was knocking on the door, banging on the door, it's locked," he told the AP. "So one thing led to another."

His girlfriend lived on the fourth floor, and DeJean-Jones went to the third by mistake, Nichols told the AP.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Nichols for comment. The shooting is being investigated by the Dallas Police Department's homicide unit.