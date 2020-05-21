A Shooting At A Naval Air Station In Texas Was Terrorism-Related, The FBI Said

"We have determined that the incident this morning at the Naval Air Station at Corpus Christi is terrorism-related," FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Leah Greeves said in a brief statement to reporters. "We are working diligently with our state, local, and federal partners on this investigation which is fluid and evolving."

The suspected shooter was killed, Navy officials said, but no information about the suspect's identity or potential terrorist affiliation was released as of Thursday afternoon.

A shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi that left one sailor injured Thursday morning was terrorism-related, the FBI said.

@USNavy Shooting occurred at approximately 6:15 a.m. One sailor was injured. The sailor is in good condition and is expected to be released later today. All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

The shooting came just three days after the Justice Department announced that the deadly shooting at a military base in Pensacola, Florida, in December was a terrorist attack. The shooter, a Saudi military trainee, was a longtime associate of al-Qaeda, officials announced this week.

Officials linked the shooter to al-Qaeda after getting access to his iPhones.

It wasn't immediately revealed how Thursday's shooting was connected to terrorism or even what type of terrorism officials believed was involved. Gunfire was reported at 6:15 a.m., prompting Naval Security Forces to respond.

The station locked down all gates and entrances to the base, and the shooter was "neutralized," the Navy said.

The injured sailor was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated and has been released, officials said. Houston NBC affiliate KPRC reported the sailor had been shot but had been wearing body armor.

Greeves added officials were looking at the possibility of a "second related person of interest" in the shooting who was still at large, but he said the public should remain calm.