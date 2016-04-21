MTV Plays Nothing But Prince Music Videos In Honor Of The Late Icon

It only took the death of Prince to single-handedly prompt MTV to do something it hasn't done in years — return full force to music videos.

The death of the iconic artist took the world by surprise, including younger and contemporary artists who were influenced by his vision in music and fashion.

That vision came together in Prince's theatrical and memorable music videos that were once staples of MTV's lineup before it became dominated by reality shows and scripted programming.

So to honor the 57-year-old musician, MTV took a sudden step back in time and began playing nothing but Prince music videos and performances, taking viewers on a throwback tour.

And viewers seemed to flat out love it.