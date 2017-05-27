Mother Of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Dies In California Boating Accident

Kalanick's parents were boating in California's Pine Flat Lake when they hit a rock, officials said, sinking the boat. Bonnie Kalanick, 71, was found dead on the shore.

The mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick died in a boating crash Friday near Fresno, California, authorities said, when the boat she and her husband were on struck a rock and sank.

The couple somehow made it to shore as the boat sank into the river, officials said in a statement. They were found by Fresno County sheriff's deputies who were searching for the boat by helicopter.

When deputies reached the couple, however, Bonnie Kalanick, 71, had died from her injuries, according to the statement from the Fresno County Sheriff's Department. Her husband, and Travis Kalanick's father, Donald Kalanick, was flown to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Uber confirmed Kalanick's parents were involved in the accident.

"Last night Travis and his family suffered an unspeakable tragedy," the statement read. "His mother passed away in a devastating boating accident near Fresno and his father is in serious condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with Travis and his family in this heartbreaking time."

Fresno Sheriff officials confirmed to BuzzFeed News the identities of the couple involved in the accident.