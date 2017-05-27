Mother Of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Dies In California Boating Accident
Kalanick's parents were boating in California's Pine Flat Lake when they hit a rock, officials said, sinking the boat. Bonnie Kalanick, 71, was found dead on the shore.
The mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick died in a boating crash Friday near Fresno, California, authorities said, when the boat she and her husband were on struck a rock and sank.
The couple somehow made it to shore as the boat sank into the river, officials said in a statement. They were found by Fresno County sheriff's deputies who were searching for the boat by helicopter.
When deputies reached the couple, however, Bonnie Kalanick, 71, had died from her injuries, according to the statement from the Fresno County Sheriff's Department. Her husband, and Travis Kalanick's father, Donald Kalanick, was flown to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Uber confirmed Kalanick's parents were involved in the accident.
"Last night Travis and his family suffered an unspeakable tragedy," the statement read. "His mother passed away in a devastating boating accident near Fresno and his father is in serious condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with Travis and his family in this heartbreaking time."
Fresno Sheriff officials confirmed to BuzzFeed News the identities of the couple involved in the accident.
Deputies were notified of the incident just before 5 p.m. Friday when they received a report of a boat accident. Officials began searching the lake, until deputies onboard a helicopter spotted a man and a woman on the shore.
Kalanick's father was airlifted with moderate injuries, but his mother was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials believe the couple struck a rock in the lake, injuring both of them and causing the boat to sink.
Lt. Ronald Hayes of the Fresno Sheriff's Department told BuzzFeed News a dive team had been deployed Saturday to search the waters for the boat.
As of 3 p.m. local time, the dive team was still searching for the vessel.
-
Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Priya Anand is a tech and transportation reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Priya Anand at priya.anand@buzzfeed.com.