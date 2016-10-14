Militia Men Arrested In Alleged Plot To Bomb Kansas Mosque After Election

Three men allegedly planned to bomb the mosque, located in an apartment complex, to "wake people up," officials said.

Three members of a militia group in Kansas were arrested for allegedly planning to bomb an apartment complex and kill dozens of Muslim Somali immigrants the day after the presidential election, federal officials said Friday.

Calling themselves "The Crusaders," the three men wanted to detonate four parked vehicles filled with explosives outside the apartment complex in Garden City to "wake people up," said acting US Attorney Tom Beall.



"The only fucking way this country's ever going to get turned around is it will be a bloodbath and it will be a nasty, messy motherfucker," one of the suspects, Patrick Stein, was recorded telling the men, according to an affidavit in the case. "I think we can get it done. But it ain't going to be nothing nice about it."

Stein, Curtis Allen, and Gavin Wright planned for months to find a target, but the FBI began investigating the group in February to thwart what they referred to as an act of domestic terrorism, Beall said.

"These charges are based on eight months of investigation led by the FBI that is alleged to have taken investigators deep into a culture of hatred and violence," Beall said. "Many in Kansas may find it as startling as I have that such a thing can happen here."

The men considered attacking churches, homes, and apartment buildings frequented by Somali immigrants who have settled in the area, officials said, often referring to them as "cockroaches."



After deciding to target an apartment complex where Somali families lived, the group talked going through the plan, even if small children were killed in the plot.

"When we go on operation there's no leaving anyone behind, even if its a 1-year-old, I'm serious," Stein was allegedly recorded saying, according to the affidavit. "I guarantee if I go on a mission those little fuckers are going bye-bye."