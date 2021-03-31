Rep. Matt Gaetz Is Denying He Had A Sexual Relationship With An Underage Girl After Reports That He’s Under Investigation

Gaetz denied the allegations and claimed they were instead part of a $25 million extortion scheme.

Paul Hennessy / Sipa USA via AP

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump's and a regular face on conservative cable news, is denying allegations of a possible sexual relationship with an underage girl after the New York Times reported Tuesday that the Florida Republican was under federal investigation. Instead, the outspoken and often controversial legislator claimed he was the victim of "an organized criminal extortion" and that his father had been wearing a wire at the FBI's direction "to catch these criminals." "No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets [...] of the ongoing extortion investigation," Gaetz wrote in a series of tweets. The tweets came after the New York Times reported that the 38-year-old lawmaker was under investigation over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him. The Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal also reported on the investigation Tuesday night. The Times and the Journal reported that the Justice Department was examining whether Gaetz had violated federal sex trafficking laws. Asked by Fox News Tuesday night about the allegations involving a teen girl, Gaetz denied them. "The person does not exist. I've not had a relationship with a 17-year-old," he said.



Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name. We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter... @mattgaetz / Twitter / Via Twitter: @mattgaetz

...of the ongoing extortion investigation. I demand the DOJ immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations. @mattgaetz / Twitter / Via Twitter: @mattgaetz

According to the Times, the encounters occurred two years ago, and Gaetz came under scrutiny during the end of the Trump administration as part of another investigation into a Florida official, Joel Greenberg, who has been indicted on charges that included sex-trafficking a child and financially supporting people in exchange for sex. Gaetz appeared on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight Tuesday evening and said he and his family became aware of a federal probe on March 16, when his father was allegedly contacted via text from someone who asked for millions of dollars to make the investigation "go away." The person claimed photos showed Gaetz with child prostitutes, which Gaetz said did not exist.

Gaetz mentions that someone has alleged there's photos of him with child prostitutes. He claims such pictures don't exist. Twitter: @atrupar