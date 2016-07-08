BuzzFeed News

Man Called 911, Then Ambushed Responding Officer, Georgia Police Say

The attack against the officer struck a nerve just hours after five Dallas Police officers were killed.

By Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

Last updated on July 9, 2016, at 11:04 p.m. ET

Posted on July 8, 2016, at 5:48 p.m. ET

A Georgia man called 911 Friday morning to report a car break-in, then opened fire on the police officer who responded to the scene, officials said.

The officer was struck at least three times by gunfire, but he was able to shoot back and wound the 22-year-old suspect, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Two of the shots hit the officer's protective vest, but a third wounded him in the abdomen, officials said. He and the suspect were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated.

On Saturday, officials said the suspect told investigators he wanted to be killed by police, according to the Associated Press.

The attack against the officer has struck a nerve just hours after five Dallas police officers were killed by a gunman during a protest.

"There is no indication of a connection to the police shootings in Dallas, Texas," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Valdosta Police Officer Randall Hancock arrived at the apartment complex at 8:12 a.m. and was shot at "upon exiting his patrol car."

The suspect was identified as Stephen Paul Beck, the same person who called police and asked for officers to respond.

