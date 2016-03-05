Lena Dunham Hospitalized After Ovarian Cyst Rupture
The star and creator of HBO's Girls will undergo surgery after an ovarian cyst rupture. The actress, director and writer has talked previously about her bouts with endometriosis.
Lena Dunham, the star and creator of HBO's Girls, will be undergoing surgery after she was hospitalized Saturday for an ovarian cyst rupture, her spokesperson told BuzzFeed News in a statement.
The cyst rupture is connected with her fight with endometriosis, a painful disorder in which tissue that would normally line the inside of a uterus instead grows outside of it, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can cause severe pain and form cysts.
"Lena Dunham has been very public with her personal bouts with endometriosis," her spokesperson, Cindi Berger, said in the statement.
Dunham, who also hosts BuzzFeed's Women Of The Hour podcast, has talked and written about her struggle with the illness before.
Just a few weeks earlier, she announced she was going through a particularly tough time with the illness.
In February, she said she would not be doing press conferences for the new season of Girls because she was "going through a rough patch with the illness and my body (along with my amazing doctors) let me know, in no uncertain terms, that it's time to rest."
In November, she wrote about her struggle with the condition, and how she has battled with it during her professional career.
"As I began to pursue my career in earnest, it became immediately clear to me that my innate physical sensitivity would not be an asset," she wrote in an article titled, "The Sickest Girl."
Her spokesperson said she is expected to undergo surgery at an undisclosed hospital.
"We thank you for your understanding and hope that Lena's privacy will be respected," she said.
