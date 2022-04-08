Ketanji Brown Jackson Marked Her Historic Supreme Court Confirmation With A Moving Speech

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson marked her confirmation to the Supreme Court with an emotional speech at the White House on Friday, noting how she was standing on the shoulders of "generations of Americans who never had anything close to this kind of opportunity."

Jackson's confrontation was at times contentious and confrontational, with Senate Republicans diving into political grievances with Democrats or culture wars. And at the South Lawn of the White House, President Joe Biden called the process "verbal abuse," and commended Jackson not just for her composure and poise during the hearings but for her "brilliant legal mind with deep knowledge of the law."

At times wiping away tears, Jackson thanked Biden and supporters, including children who sent notes, letters, and drawings during the nomination process. She also said her confirmation was not just the result of her hard work, but the sacrifices and toil her family and ancestors endured before her.

"I know I'm not alone," Jackson said. "I'm standing on the shoulders of my own role models, generations of Americans who never had anything close to this kind of opportunity, but how got up every day and went to work believing in the promise of America, showing others through their determination and, yes, perseverance that good things can be done in this great country."