One Of The Teens Killed In A High School Shooting Called Her Mom As Shots Rang Out

Sometime after a gunman opened fire Tuesday on students in a Kentucky high school, 15-year-old Bailey Holt grabbed her cell phone and called her mom.

By the time her mother picked up, however, there was no one on the line. Sixteen students were shot in the shooting spree, authorities said, and Bailey was one of two students killed in the shooting.

"Of course, we assume she intended to tell her mother the catastrophic events unfolding," Bailey's aunt, Tracy Tubbs, told reporters Saturday in a press conference. "Unfortunately it was too late, for she was taken from this earth by the time her mother answered the phone."

Fifteen-year-old Preston Ryan Cope was also killed in the shooting. Family and friends said the two teens killed attended the same kindergarten class.

Representatives of the two families spoke at a press conference Saturday to talk about the two high school students who were killed in Tuesday's shooting.

"How great our Lord and savior is, He chose us to have this beautiful creature in our lives for 15 short but magnificent years," Tubbs said. "Our anger is evident, our grief is gut wrenching."