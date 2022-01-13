 Skip To Content
Kanye West Is Under Investigation For An Alleged Battery In Los Angeles

The incident reportedly occurred after a fan asked Ye for an autograph.

By Salvador Hernandez

Posted on January 13, 2022, at 1:47 p.m. ET

Gotpap / gotpap/STAR MAX/IPx

Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, has been named a suspect in connection to a battery that occurred early Thursday, police said.

The alleged attack happened around 3 a.m. near Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street, just outside of the Soho Warehouse, an exclusive club in downtown Los Angeles, said LAPD spokesperson Redina Puentes.

Police did not release details on the incident, but Fox LA reported that a fan walked up to Ye's car and asked for an autograph.

An argument was sparked during the exchange, and Ye then allegedly punched the fan, knocking them to the ground.

Puentes said police were called to the area and a report was taken at the site, but no arrests have been made.

TMZ reported that Ye had been at a nightclub in West Hollywood with Julia Fox earlier on Wednesday night, but left the club early.

A representative for Ye did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

