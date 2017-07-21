BuzzFeed News

Justine Damond Shooting "Should Not Have Happened," Minneapolis Police Chief Says

The Australian yoga instructor died after an officer shot her over the weekend while responding to her own 911 call.

By Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

Posted on July 20, 2017, at 8:16 p.m. ET

The fatal officer-involved shooting of an Australian yoga instructor in Minneapolis soon after she called 911 to report a possible crime should not have happened, the city's police chief and mayor said Thursday.

Speaking publicly for the first time about the Saturday night shooting, Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau appeared to distance her department from the officer believed to have fired the deadly shot, killing 40-year-old Justine Ruszcyk.

"Justine did not have to die," Harteau said. "It should not have happened."

Mayor Betsy Hodges also posted in a blog that even though the investigation had not been completed, information released so far by state investigators show that the shooting "should not have happened."

Ruszczyk, who went by Justine Damond, the last name of her fiancé, was killed Saturday night after she called police about what she believed might have been a sexual assault occurring nearby.

When two officers arrived in a squad car, Damond approached near the driver's side window and, according to one of the officer's accounts, his partner, Officer Mohamed Noor, fired from the passenger's seat, through the driver's side window, hitting Damond, official said.

Damond was pronounced dead at the scene, and no weapons were recovered.

"I believe the actions in question go against who we are as a department," Harteau told reporters Thursday. "These were the actions and judgments of one individual."

State investigators said neither body cameras on the two officers nor the patrol car's dash camera were activated for the shooting.

But citing information released by state investigators, Harteau said she believes the officers' body cameras should have been activated.

Hodges was highly critical in her blog post Thursday about the lack of camera footage.

"We have put too much time, money, and effort into them to have them fail us when we needed them most," she wrote. "That cannot happen again."

Noor has been with the department for two years and has declined to be interviewed by investigators. His attorney has not said when, or if, he will be, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the incident.

Noor and his partner have been placed on standard administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Minneapolis Police, meanwhile, has said it is conducting its own internal investigation of the incident, and the city's Police Conduct Oversight Commission has also initiated an inquiry. Both of the investigations, however, remain on hold until state investigators complete their criminal inquiry.

Harteau also said the department has been looking at strengthening its body camera policy to make sure they record critical incidents, such as Damond's shooting, while also reviewing training practices.

"This has had a negative impact on the community trust we've built," Harteau said, adding that she has reached out to Damond's fiancé to assure him the department will conduct a thorough investigation.

"I want to reiterate, we're talking about one individual's actions in question," Harteau said. "I'm proud to have a department filled with professional and compassionate men and women."

Watch Chief Harteau's comments here:

Other perspectives on this story

    “Apparently there's more outrage when a blond haired blue eyed white woman is killed. But hey don't let it be a random black persons going about their business. Where's blue lives matter? 🤔”
    "The shooting of Philando Castile should not have happened. My thoughts & prayers go out to the family & friends of Mr. Castile, this woman, & the officers involved in the shooting of this woman.”
    “I mean, yeah. Duh. Thanks, police chief. Now do something worthwhile about whatever the hell is going on with Mpls cops.”
    “The blue lives matter narrative changes when a white person gets shot; doesn't it? They might as well just call themselves 'white lives matter' at this point”
    “I'd rather wait for more evidence before I determine which narrative is the most credible.”
    “As a Minnesota resident. Why did I pay for cameras if they're not going to turn them on? This isn't regulated already. Do it or get fired”
    “What do you call that feeling when you are both sad and very angry and very embarrassed to be part of a violent culture .”
    “This is so sad and the comments are sad. Rather than making thus a race issue make it a bad policing issue. Start banding together to demand better training. Trump talks about better vetting of immigrants well better vetting of police. In Canada our police forces whether national, provincial or municipal go throw extensive psychological testing as well as aptitude testing. Yes we still have issues but nothing like yours.”

