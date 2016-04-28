Wealthy Volunteer Sheriff's Deputy Convicted In Death Of Unarmed Black Man

Robert Bates, 74, was reaching for his Taser but grabbed his gun instead when he shot Eric Harris during an undercover sting.

A former volunteer sheriff's deputy who mistook his gun for a Taser when he shot an unarmed black man during an undercover sting in Oklahoma was convicted Wednesday of second-degree manslaughter.

Robert Bates, a wealthy 74-year-old insurance executive form Tulsa, could face up to four years in prison in the accidental shooting that was captured on video last year, the Associated Press reported. Bates could be heard screaming in the video after pulling the trigger: "I shot him! I'm sorry."

Eric Harris, who fled from deputies during the illegal gun sales sting, died from his wound.

The shooting sparked outrage and multiple investigations, not just for the accidental shooting, but to answer questions as to why an elderly volunteer would be participating in an undercover law enforcement operation.

Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz resigned after a 2009 memo questioned Bates' qualifications to be a volunteer deputy, and amid reports that the insurance executive had donated vehicles and thousands of dollars to the department.