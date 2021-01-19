Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey Was Strangled To Death, Coroner Says
The body of the 26-year-old was found on the side of the road in Houston in November.
Alexis Sharkey, a 26-year-old Instagram influencer who was found dead on the side of a road in Houston last fall, was killed by strangulation, officials said on Tuesday.
Seven weeks later, no arrests or charges have been made in the case, police told BuzzFeed News. The cause of death released by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed Sharkey, whose legal name was Alexis Robinault, had been violently killed.
Before she died, Sharkey posted pictures of fashion and leisure, often with friends around the Houston area, to about 25,000 followers on Instagram.
On the morning of Nov. 28, her body was found on the side of Red Haw Lane, a quiet street near the frontage road of Interstate 10.
At the time, police said her body showed no visible wounds.
Her mother told ABC13 that her daughter had gone missing just the day before. Sharkey's husband, Tom Sharkey, called to tell the family he had not heard from his wife for about 24 hours, just after the couple had celebrated Thanksgiving.
After her body was found, Tom posted pictures of himself and his wife with the caption "My world! My everything!"
He did not respond to requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.
