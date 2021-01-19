Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey Was Strangled To Death, Coroner Says

Alexis Sharkey, a 26-year-old Instagram influencer who was found dead on the side of a road in Houston last fall, was killed by strangulation, officials said on Tuesday.

Seven weeks later, no arrests or charges have been made in the case, police told BuzzFeed News. The cause of death released by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed Sharkey, whose legal name was Alexis Robinault, had been violently killed.

Before she died, Sharkey posted pictures of fashion and leisure, often with friends around the Houston area, to about 25,000 followers on Instagram.

On the morning of Nov. 28, her body was found on the side of Red Haw Lane, a quiet street near the frontage road of Interstate 10.

At the time, police said her body showed no visible wounds.