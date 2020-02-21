Watch Live: Presidential Campaigns Discuss Immigration Views Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Amnesty International, in partnership with BuzzFeed News, is holding an immigration-focused forum Thursday in Las Vegas, where Democratic presidential campaigns will discuss where they stand on the controversial topics of asylum, immigration enforcement, and the role of ICE.



With much of the focus of the Democratic primary focused on top tier candidates arguing over issues of electability ahead of Super Tuesday on March 3, immigration policy — a big priority for President Trump — has largely taken a backseat during the past nine debates.



Immigration has been at the front and center of Trump's administration since the beginning, from his rally cry of building a wall at the Southern border, to his push to implement what he initially called a "Muslim travel ban."

Since then, agencies like the Department of Homeland Security have criticized sanctuary cities for refusing to cooperate with federal immigration officials, and the Trump administration has forced asylum-seekers to wait in countries like Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador while their US cases are under review.

Tom Steyer is the only Democratic candidate who agreed to appear at Amnesty International's forum, which is being hosted by BuzzFeed News' own Hamed Aleaziz, who has broken multiple stories about the treatment of asylum-seekers under the Trump administration.

Other candidates sent surrogates in their stead. They include Minnesota State Senator Melisa Franzen for Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas for Elizabeth Warren, Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela for Joe Biden, and Berni Sanders' campaign manager, Faiz Shakir.

We'll be updating this post as the participants wade into a one-on-one discussion with Aleaziz on some of the most pressing issues facing US immigration policy.