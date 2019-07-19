A Gas Station Clerk Who Threatened Latina Customers That "ICE Will Come" Has Been Fired

In a video, the clerk is seen complaining about undocumented immigrants and telling a group of Latina customers that, "ICE will come."

An Illinois gas station clerk who threatened a group of Latina customers that "ICE will come," was fired two days after video of the altercation went viral, the store's owner said Thursday. In the video posted on Facebook, a clerk standing behind the payment counter is heard apparently complaining to two women about what he suspected were undocumented people. "I'm an American," he tells them, pointing at his chest. "And?" one of the women responds. "What is your problem?" "It's illegal," he responds.

"Are you a citizen?" he asks. "Yes," a woman replies. "Don't you know the rules?" he responds. "They need to go back to their country. It's illegal." "You be quiet," a woman says.

"You'll be sorry," he replies. "ICE will come." As the women walk away, the man is heard saying, "Bye. God bless you. You have the wrong country."

On Thursday, Bucky's Convenience Stores confirmed that the employee was no longer working with the company, calling his behavior "inappropriate."

"He is no longer employed by us," the company said in the statement. "We do not tolerate any behavior that is insensitive to our valued customers. Bucky's Convenience Stores is a very diverse and inclusive company that believes in treating all individuals with the utmost respect." Carolina Buitron, who recorded the exchange, told NBC Chicago that she and her family, some of whom were visiting from Mexico, stopped at the station for snacks. Buitron said she and her family were speaking Spanish when the cashier told them to leave because they were "illegals." "He started asking about my cousins, if they were illegal, family or friends, are they adopted," she told the station. Buitron did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News request for comment. More than 500,000 people have viewed the video since it was posted Tuesday, and the incident sparked protests at the Naperville station. The recorded exchange notably occurred just two days after President Trump tweeted a similar racist trope at four Democrat members of Congress — all women of color — suggesting they should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."