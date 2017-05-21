BuzzFeed News

Dwayne Johnson And Tom Hanks Just Announced A 2020 Presidential Campaign On "SNL"

"No one can seem to agree on anything anymore except for these two things: pizza and us."

By Salvador Hernandez

Posted on May 21, 2017, at 12:46 a.m. ET

After much anticipation, Dwayne Johnson announced on SNL he is running for president, with Tom Hanks on the ticket.

Johnson has been raising eyebrows with hints he would seriously consider making a run for public office. In a recent interview with GQ magazine, he was asked if he would consider running for president.

"I think that's a real possibility," he said.

It seems like his chances aren't bad, either.

A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling earlier this month gave "The Rock" a favorability rating of 36%. Only 13% of voters had a negative view of the former wrestling star. In a race against President Donald Trump, PPP found Johnson would lead the president 42% to 37%, winning over 15% of people who voted for Trump last year.

And this divided nation can agree on only two things: "Pizza, and us."

"I mean, I've been in two movies where the plane crashes and people are still excited to see me in their flights," Hanks pointed out.

"Now I'm actually worried I'm too qualified," Johnson said, in a not-so-subtle dig at President Donald Trump.

"Tom, together I think we're unstoppable," he added.

The two movie stars may be on to something.

Hanks pointed out that, together, they check all the demographic boxes: "I would get the seniors' vote because I fought in World War II in, like, 10 different movies."

"And I, of course, would get the minority vote because everyone just assumes that I'm, well, whatever they are," Johnson added.

And if California breaks off and falls into the ocean, Johnson said, he's got that taken care of.

"We're doing it!"

"When it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise," Johnson said, testing out a campaign slogan he first mentioned on The Tonight Show last week. "Americans deserve strong capable leaders."

Watch the whole thing here:

