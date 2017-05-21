Dwayne Johnson And Tom Hanks Just Announced A 2020 Presidential Campaign On "SNL"

"No one can seem to agree on anything anymore except for these two things: pizza and us."

After much anticipation, Dwayne Johnson announced on SNL he is running for president, with Tom Hanks on the ticket.

Johnson has been raising eyebrows with hints he would seriously consider making a run for public office. In a recent interview with GQ magazine, he was asked if he would consider running for president.

"I think that's a real possibility," he said.

It seems like his chances aren't bad, either.

A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling earlier this month gave "The Rock" a favorability rating of 36%. Only 13% of voters had a negative view of the former wrestling star. In a race against President Donald Trump, PPP found Johnson would lead the president 42% to 37%, winning over 15% of people who voted for Trump last year.