HBCUs Keep Receiving Bomb Threats, And Some Students Are On Edge
"It makes us think that maybe this isn't just a stupid prank," a student at Southern University said.
At least six historically Black colleges and universities were forced to lock down their campuses and cancel classes after receiving a series of bomb threats Monday morning.
Howard University, Albany State University, Bethune–Cookman University, Bowie State University, Southern University and A&M College, and Delaware State University received the threats, according to statements and social media posts by the schools. This was the second time in January that multiple HBCUs across the country received bomb threats, forcing students to stay on lockdown in dorms and shuttering classes.
Albany State University in Georgia issued an alert to students Monday morning, briefly canceling classes and all campus operations while law enforcement officials conducted an investigation into the threat.
"Rest assured that we are working with the proper authorities to thoroughly investigate this threat," the university said in a statement.
The bomb threat prompted university officials to shut down all operations, including dining halls.
By Monday afternoon, the campus had been cleared and deemed safe, but students and employees were still required to show identification cards before being allowed into buildings.
Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana also received a similar bomb threat, canceling classes and locking down students.
Despite getting an "all clear," the campus remained closed and classes were not to resume until Tuesday, the university said in a statement.
"This isn't the first time," Rayln Wyche, a sophomore at the university, told BuzzFeed News. "The university has been threatened before. It's almost like any other day, but it is tragic that someone sends another threat to us."
Students were told to stay in their dorm rooms Monday morning and, although residents were allowed to visit friends in neighboring rooms, they were not allowed to leave their buildings.
Wyche said he stayed in listening to music. Most students were not worried about the threat, he said, although it was unnerving to hear that other HBCUs had also faced similar situations on Monday.
"It makes us think that maybe this isn't just a stupid prank," he said. "I don't know what kind of point it would make to threaten HBCUs and the students that go there. We're here to learn."
Jada Nelson, a sophomore at Bethune–Cookman University in Florida, first saw messages about the threat at her school from classmates early Monday morning.
"I thought, This is a prank," she said. Then she saw news reports that five other HBCUs had been put on lockdown as well. "Then I thought, Oh, this is really serious, it's not just one but multiple."
Officials have not said whether the threats were linked, and all six schools that went into a temporary lockdown Monday stated they did not find any suspicious items before reopening their campuses. But the timing has put some students on edge.
After Bethune–Cookman put out its alert, Nelson said her parents texted her and asked if she wanted to come home, just in case.
"My mom, she was really worried," she said.
Even after police cleared the Bethune–Cookman University campus later on Monday, Jordan Moore, a senior, told BuzzFeed News she was thinking of skipping classes Tuesday as a precaution. At least one of her professors has already canceled Tuesday's class to give students a break from the stress of the threats, she said.
"They understand how scary it could be," she said.
The rise in racist violence and white supremacist groups, Moore said, makes her take incidents like Monday's threat a bit more seriously.
Federal law enforcement has joined local agencies in the investigation.
"The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats," the department said in a statement. "As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement."
On Jan. 5, seven HBCUs went on lockdown after similar threats were received by Howard University, Norfolk State University, the University of Arkansas, Florida Memorial University, North Carolina Central University, Xavier University and Prairie View A&M University, Yahoo News reported.
On Monday, Marcus Lyles, chief of police at Howard University in Washington DC, acknowledged the wave of bomb threats in a letter to students Monday.
"Fortunately, these threats have not yielded any credible danger to our, or any other community," he wrote. "But they have become a drain on institutional and municipal resources and an unnecessary mental burden on individuals trying to learn and work on campus."