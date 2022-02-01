HBCUs Keep Receiving Bomb Threats, And Some Students Are On Edge

At least six historically Black colleges and universities were forced to lock down their campuses and cancel classes after receiving a series of bomb threats Monday morning.

Howard University, Albany State University, Bethune–Cookman University, Bowie State University, Southern University and A&M College, and Delaware State University received the threats, according to statements and social media posts by the schools. This was the second time in January that multiple HBCUs across the country received bomb threats, forcing students to stay on lockdown in dorms and shuttering classes.

Albany State University in Georgia issued an alert to students Monday morning, briefly canceling classes and all campus operations while law enforcement officials conducted an investigation into the threat.

"Rest assured that we are working with the proper authorities to thoroughly investigate this threat," the university said in a statement.

The bomb threat prompted university officials to shut down all operations, including dining halls.

By Monday afternoon, the campus had been cleared and deemed safe, but students and employees were still required to show identification cards before being allowed into buildings.