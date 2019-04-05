A Fox News Contributor Was Mocked For Wearing What Looked Like A Tiny Bulletproof Vest At The Border

Is the Fox News correspondent wearing bulletproof vest at the border???

A Fox News contributor wore what appeared to be a bulletproof vest during a segment at the southern border Wednesday, and he was quickly mocked for it.

Lawrence Jones, a contributor for Sean Hannity's Fox News program, reported from the Laredo, Texas, area after touring the border with Customs and Border Protection officials.

During the segment, Jones spoke with Border Patrol officials about drug smuggling and arrests of undocumented immigrants in the area.

Much of the segment involved Jones interviewing border officials at their offices, where they spoke about apprehensions and drug confiscations in the sector. But during a live portion of the segment on Hannity, Jones was seen wearing what appeared to be a bulletproof vest with a patch bearing the CBP insignia.

He wore the same vest the following day, as he continued his reporting for the network.