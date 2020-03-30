A Florida Pastor Was Arrested After Holding Crowded Church Services In Spite Of The Coronavirus Outbreak

A Florida pastor who refused to stop holding crowded church services was arrested after officials said he flouted emergency orders against public gatherings to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Florida officials said they had repeatedly reached out to Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne and staff at the River at Tampa Bay Church, asking them not to hold in-person services for fear it could expose parishioners to the virus. But the pastor continued to hold services Sunday.

"His reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk, and thousands of residents who interact with them this week in danger," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said at a press conference.

Speaking to his congregation during one of two services Sunday, Howard-Browne spoke at length about the coronavirus and COVID-19, and he told people the church was "totally covered by the law."

"Not only the right of free speech, but the right to peaceful assembly and practice what we believe," he said, according to a video of the service. "Suddenly we're demonized because we believe God heals."

The pastor went on to claim coming "physical war" and that the regulations being put in place by local, state, and federal officials — restrictions aimed at saving lives by preventing the spread of the coronavirus — were being put in place to "shut down the church."

"The whole thing is planned that way to shut down the Gospel, to shut down Christianity," he said. "Someone said, 'No, you're making it up.' I'm not making it up."

Howard-Browne at one point suggested to his congregation that God would replenish by miracle their low supply of toilet paper.

"I believe this will be a time of supernatural sustenance," he said. "You look at your toilet paper and you think you're going to run out of toilet paper, but you have another roll where that other one was and you don't even know how that even took place. When you look again, there's still enough. You think you're going to run out, but when you look again there's still enough."