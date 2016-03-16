Ferguson And Justice Department End Lawsuit Over Policing, Court Changes

The changes, including body cameras for officers, come after the Justice Department determined the city had engaged in a pattern of discrimination against black residents.

Leaders in Ferguson, Missouri, on Tuesday approved overhauling the city's police department and court system to address claims that they had engaged in a pattern of discrimination against black residents.

The agreement brought an end to a lawsuit that had been filed by the Department of Justice aimed at forcing the city to implement the recommendations.

Ferguson became the focal point in the national debate on police use-of-force against black people after officers fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014, sparking days of protests and a federal investigation. The shooting was determined to be justified, but the investigation found a pattern of racial bias and abuse in its justice system, where police and courts focused on raising revenue through fees imposed on the city's mostly black residents.



"We understand the importance of today's vote," Ferguson Mayor James Knowles III said in a statement. "Our number one goal is to not only move the city but the entire region forward."

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported cheers broke out in the council chambers as the council approved the 131-page decree, the result of an agreement with the Department of Justice in January. City leaders, however, later balked at some of its provisions, including higher police salaries, citing concerns about how much they would cost to implement.