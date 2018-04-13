Diamond And Silk Claimed Facebook Never Contacted Them, But These Screenshots Show Otherwise

Screenshots provided by Facebook show the social network repeatedly attempted to contact the pro-Trump duo after they claimed their page had been censored.

Just so you know; We have not communicated nor have we talk to Mark Zuckerberg or any @facebook Representative. Our last communication with FB was on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at 3:40pm when they emailed us and said: "We Were Unsafe to the Community" https://t.co/hA2GRtqHAS

Diamond and Silk, the pro-Trump personalities who have gained a massive online following, claimed last week they were being censored by Facebook and that the social media giant had deemed their page "unsafe to the community."

The pair pushed back, appearing on multiple TV programs, particularly on Fox News, and claimed conservative voices were being censored on social media. Their Facebook pages had not been taken down, they said, but the platform's algorithms were affecting how many people saw their posts.

Diamond and Silk said that they hadn't spoken to anyone at Facebook about the issue, telling Fox News on Wednesday night that they were still being censored and that Facebook did not reach out to them.

After the interview Wednesday night, Facebook posted screenshots showing a message the company had left on the pair's Facebook page Tuesday in an attempt to remedy the situation, as well as phone calls and emails it made in the days after the duo claimed they had been censored.

Facebook admits it made a mistake in how it initially communicated with Diamond and Silk and in deeming their page "unsafe," a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, but the company has been attempting to get in touch with the pair since Monday via phone, email, voicemail, Facebook, and Twitter to resolve the situation.

Conservative commentator Erick Erickson obtained copies of two emails Facebook sent to Diamond and Silk that were dated Monday and sent to the private email addresses that the pair used to sign up for their Facebook accounts.

In the emails, the company apologizes for the "mishandled communication with you over the last six months" and states that Facebook was "eliminating the restrictions associated with your Page so that you can apply to monetize content."

"We are here to be a resource to you in the future should you have any questions on monetization or content-related issues," the email read.

In a second attempt, a Facebook employee forwarded that email to the public Diamond and Silk email account, with an added note that it had "previously sent the following email to the accounts you had on file."

Despite those attempts, the two have continued to criticize the social media network.