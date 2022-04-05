An Adorable But Aggressive Fox Menaced The US Senate Before Being Caught By Animal Control
The fox was caught Tuesday after one member of Congress and a journalist reported being bitten by the animal.
An adorable but increasingly aggressive fox roaming Capitol Hill was trapped on Tuesday after legislators, reporters, and passersby reported some violent skirmishes with the animal.
Reporters and politicians had captured video and pictures of their close encounters with the red fox this week, sharing them on Twitter. But after the fox aggressively approached several people, warnings were issued to legislators and staffers on the Hill Tuesday morning, urging people to keep their distance.
At least one legislator, Rep. Ami Bera from California, and a journalist with Politico reported being bitten by the fox.
Several people shared images of the fox in the area of the Senate on Monday and Tuesday:
A few of the encounters prompted an alert to workers on the Hill that the animal was aggressive. US Capitol Police on Tuesday morning also reported that animal control officers were on the grounds looking for the fox.
By then, Bera confirmed that he had been bitten by a fox and had to take a series of shots as a precaution against rabies.
Bera told reporters he had been bitten Monday night in an "unprovoked" attack and had used his umbrella to scare away the fox.
Politico reporter Ximena Bustillo also reported being bitten by the fox Tuesday on Twitter.
By 3:30 p.m. local time, the US Capitol Police confirmed the fox had been captured.
A spokesperson for the Capitol Police told BuzzFeed News it would be up to animal control to decide what to do with the animal.
A spokesperson for the Humane Rescue Alliance, which runs DC's animal care and control facility, did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' questions about the fox. The facility mainly houses dogs, cats, and small pets, but it has been used to keep exotic animals in the past, including monkeys, alligators, and farm animals, according to the city's website.