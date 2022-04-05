An Adorable But Aggressive Fox Menaced The US Senate Before Being Caught By Animal Control

An adorable but increasingly aggressive fox roaming Capitol Hill was trapped on Tuesday after legislators, reporters, and passersby reported some violent skirmishes with the animal.

Reporters and politicians had captured video and pictures of their close encounters with the red fox this week, sharing them on Twitter. But after the fox aggressively approached several people, warnings were issued to legislators and staffers on the Hill Tuesday morning, urging people to keep their distance.

At least one legislator, Rep. Ami Bera from California, and a journalist with Politico reported being bitten by the fox.

Several people shared images of the fox in the area of the Senate on Monday and Tuesday: