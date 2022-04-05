An Adorable But Aggressive Fox Menaced The US Senate Before Being Caught By Animal Control

The fox was caught Tuesday after one member of Congress and a journalist reported being bitten by the animal.

By
Salvador Hernandez
by Salvador Hernandez

BuzzFeed News Reporter

US Capitol Police

An adorable but increasingly aggressive fox roaming Capitol Hill was trapped on Tuesday after legislators, reporters, and passersby reported some violent skirmishes with the animal.

Reporters and politicians had captured video and pictures of their close encounters with the red fox this week, sharing them on Twitter. But after the fox aggressively approached several people, warnings were issued to legislators and staffers on the Hill Tuesday morning, urging people to keep their distance.

At least one legislator, Rep. Ami Bera from California, and a journalist with Politico reported being bitten by the fox.

Several people shared images of the fox in the area of the Senate on Monday and Tuesday:

Chad Pergram @ChadPergram

Capitol fox on the run. Video of the Capitol fox, captured by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) early one morning at the foot of Capitol Hill on the Senate side.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ChadPergram
Michael Macagnone @mikemacagnone

Spotted outside the Capitol: a red fox. I was sitting at a gazebo outside the Russell Senate Office building when this little one came trotting up. Then galloped after a squirrel

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @mikemacagnone
Bill Clark @billclarkphotos

Capitol fox currently in lower senate park

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @billclarkphotos

A few of the encounters prompted an alert to workers on the Hill that the animal was aggressive. US Capitol Police on Tuesday morning also reported that animal control officers were on the grounds looking for the fox.

U.S. Capitol Police @CapitolPolice

We have received several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. For your safety, please do not approach any foxes. Animal Control Officers are working to trap and relocate any foxes they find.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @CapitolPolice
Doug Andres @DougAndres

Fox News

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @DougAndres

By then, Bera confirmed that he had been bitten by a fox and had to take a series of shots as a precaution against rabies.

Bera told reporters he had been bitten Monday night in an "unprovoked" attack and had used his umbrella to scare away the fox.

Heather Caygle @heatherscope

Rep. Ami Bera confirms he was BIT by the Senate fox last night He described attack, which occurred near Russell building, as “unprovoked” “I didn’t see it and all of a sudden I felt something lunge at the back of my leg,” Bera said. “I jumped and got my umbrella,” he continues

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @heatherscope

Politico reporter Ximena Bustillo also reported being bitten by the fox Tuesday on Twitter.

By 3:30 p.m. local time, the US Capitol Police confirmed the fox had been captured.

U.S. Capitol Police @CapitolPolice

#BREAKING: Captured.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @CapitolPolice

A spokesperson for the Capitol Police told BuzzFeed News it would be up to animal control to decide what to do with the animal.

A spokesperson for the Humane Rescue Alliance, which runs DC's animal care and control facility, did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' questions about the fox. The facility mainly houses dogs, cats, and small pets, but it has been used to keep exotic animals in the past, including monkeys, alligators, and farm animals, according to the city's website.

FINCEN FILES

THE INVESTIGATION THAT CHANGED THE BANKING INDUSTRY

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

READ NOW