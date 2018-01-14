This Teen Got David Harbour From "Stranger Things" To Pose In Her Senior Yearbook Photo

Meet Damaris Fregoso, a normal 17-year-old from California who was looking forward to taking her senior portrait for high school this year. She is also a HUGE fan of the Netflix series Stranger Things.

And for those of you who aren't fans, this is David Harbour, who plays Sheriff Hopper on the show.

.@DavidKHarbour how many retweets for you take my senior photos with me

Late one night in October, Damaris decided on pure impulse to tweet at Harbour, her favorite character from the series — because how cool would it be if he took her senior picture with her?

"I would have never thought that in a million years that I would be able to be in a photo with David," Damaris told BuzzFeed News.

She said Harbour is her favorite character in the series because of his portrayal of Hopper, who seems "mean" and jaded in the beginning, but evolves into a kindhearted person. Damaris said that she also thought Harbour came off as a down-to-earth and humble person in interviews.

"He just seems like a genuine guy," she said, adding that she thought, I freaking love David, so let me just ask him.

But when Damaris sent the tweet on Oct. 29, just as she was falling asleep, she never thought that Harbour would actually see it, let alone respond.