The House Passed A Historic Bill To Decriminalize Weed On The Federal Level, But That's As Far As The Bill Is Expected To Go For Now

Members of the House of Representatives approved a historic bill Friday that would decriminalize cannabis on the federal level, the first time they have considered removing it from the list of federally controlled substances.

Known as the MORE Act, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2020 would also expunge the records of people who have been convicted of federal marijuana laws and end the legal contradiction across much of the country where states have legalized the use of cannabis despite remaining illegal on the federal level.

"This long overdue legislation would reverse the failed policy of criminalizing marijuana on the federal level and would take steps to address the heavy toll this policy has taken across the country, particularly on communities of color," Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, who introduced the legislation, said in a statement.

The vote passed mostly along party lines, with Democrats overwhelmingly casting 213 votes in favor of the bill, and Republicans casting only 5 votes for the bill.

Friday's vote would be the first time any of the two houses in Congress have taken up the issue since marijuana was labeled a Schedule I criminal substance under President Nixon.

It would also follow the actions across most of the 50 states over the years, where cannabis has been legalized for medical use across 36 states, as well as Washington, DC, and approved for recreational use in 15 states.

"It is not surprising that over the past two decades, public support for legalizing marijuana has surged," Nadler said. "Indeed, the states have led the way — and continue to lead the way — on marijuana, but our federal laws have not kept pace with the obvious need for change. We need to catch up because the public supports reform and because it is the right thing to do."