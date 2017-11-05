Clinton Campaign Staffers Hit Back At Former DNC Chair For Considering Replacing Hillary

The former head of the Democratic National Committee said she considered replacing Clinton as nominee after the candidate appeared to stumble after a 9/11 ceremony.

Top staff members of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign pushed back against the former head of the Democratic National Committee on Saturday after she painted a bleak picture of an "anemic" campaign.

"We do not recognize the campaign she portrays in the book," read the open letter from 94 Clinton campaign staffers in response to the new book by former DNC chair Donna Brazile.

In the letter, the staffers also wrote they were "shocked" to learn that Brazile had considered replacing Clinton and Tim Kaine as the party's nominees, partly because of the dizzy spell she had at a 9/11 ceremony that turned out to be pneumonia. That incident had prompted a flurry of speculation and conspiracy theories about Clinton's health, particularly in right-wing media.

"It is particularly troubling and puzzling that [Brazile] would seemingly buy into false Russian-fueled propaganda, spread by both the Russians and our opponent about our candidate's health," the letter from the Clinton campaign staffers reads.

