Clinton Campaign Hacked In Broad Attack On Democrats

The Department of Justice is looking into cyber attacks that targeted at least three Democratic organizations, including the Clinton presidential campaign.

Computer systems used by the Hillary Clinton campaign were hacked as part of what appears to be a broad cyber attack on Democratic political organizations running up to the presidential election, campaign officials confirmed Friday.

News of the latest attack comes after WikiLeaks released nearly 20,000 emails from the Democratic National Committee ahead of the party's convention, and just hours after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee confirmed to BuzzFeed News they too were hacked.

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the hack into the computer network used by the Clinton campaign, Reuters first reported, suggesting a wide effort to infiltrate networks used by the Democratic Party.

In a statement, the Clinton campaign said that an analytics data program that was maintained by the Democratic National Committee and used by the campaign was accessed.

"Our campaign computer system has been under review by outside cyber security experts," the statement read. "To date, they have found no evidence that our internal systems have been compromised."

A campaign aide told BuzzFeed News the hacker, or hackers, had access to the analytics program five days. The system holds voter analysis, but does not contain any social security numbers, financial information, or internal communications. The hack did not appear to expose internal emails or voicemails, the aide said.

The New York Times reported the attack appeared to have come from Russian intelligence services.

In response to the hack on the Clinton campaign, the FBI said in a statement it was working to determine the full scope of the attacks.

"The FBI is aware of media reporting on cyber intrusions involving multiple political entities, and is working to determine the accuracy, nature and scope of these matters," an agency spokesperson said in a statement. "The cyber threat environment continues to evolve as cyber actors target all sectors and their data. The FBI takes seriously any allegations of intrusions, and we will continue to hold accountable those who pose a threat in cyberspace."

Reuters reported that the involvement of the Justice Department's national security division suggests there is suspicion that the cyber intrusions were state sponsored, versus a an attack by an independent hacker or group.



A spokeswoman for the DCCC told BuzzFeed the group was informed that the hack into their computer systems was similar to the attack on the Democratic National Committee.

"We've been advised by investigators that this is similar to other recent incidents," Meredith Kelly of the DCCC said. "We are cooperating with the federal law enforcement with respect to their ongoing investigation."

It was not clear what information, if any, might have been gleamed from the Clinton campaign.

The DCCC is a political fundraising organization for Democrats in the House of Representatives.

