An Inmate Who Went On The Run Was Arrested And The Corrections Officer Who Helped Him Escape Is Dead

An inmate who escaped an Alabama courthouse was arrested Monday, while the corrections officer who helped him escape died from her injuries after their car crashed during a pursuit, officials said.

Casey White, the inmate, was taken into custody Monday, but former jail official Vicky White died at the hospital hours after being injured in the pursuit, coroner officials confirmed.

Vanderburgh County Coroner officials also said an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.



Casey White and Lauderdale Sheriff's Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White went missing April 29 after they left the county jail for a supposed mental health evaluation that was actually never on the books, prompting authorities to issue an arrest warrant a kicking off a national search.

Casey White was facing capital murder charges in connection with the death of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway in 2015.

On Friday, Singleton said nationwide attention to the escape helped authorities collect a number of tips, including one late Sunday night that led US Marshals to a hotel in Indiana.

Authorities eventually spotted the two, leading to a high-speed chase that ended with Casey White crashing the Ford F-150 truck he was driving in Evansville, Indiana.

Casey White surrendered to authorities, while Vicky White was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries, Singleton said.

"This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half," Singleton said.

Before the escape, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton described Vicky White as an "exemplary employee" and said he was shocked to learn about her involvement in the escape.

It was unclear what injuries she had suffered during the pursuit. Before she died from her injuries, Singleton said he hoped she survived in order to be held accountable.

"I hope she survives it," Singleton said. "You know, we don't wish any ill will on Vicky on her health or her well-being, but she has some answers to give us and, hopefully, we'll get a chance to get those answers."

The escape appeared to be well planned, Singleton said, with the pair arranging transportation, cash, and other resources to evade police for several days.

"You don't know who you can trust," Singleton said. "I had every bit of trust in Vicky White. she has been an exemplary employee and, what in the world provoked her, prompted her to pull a stunt like this, I don't know."



As for Casey White, Singleton said arrangements will be set for him to be returned to the county jail, despite the overcrowded situation where 315 inmates are being housed despite a capacity of 256.

Singleton said the county would take extraordinary efforts once White is returned to the jail, including shackling him continuously.

"He'll be in a cell by himself if we have to put other inmates on the floor to make it happen," he said. "He will stay in handcuffs and shackles while he's in that cell, and if he wants to sue me for violating his civil rights, so be it. He's not getting out of this jail again, I can assure you of that."