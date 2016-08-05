California Mayor Denies He Secretly Recorded Underage Strip Poker Game At Summer Camp

Federal agents found 23 photos and four videos in the cell phone of the Stockton mayor, who hosts a summer camp for disadvantaged kids every year.

A Northern California mayor is facing allegations he secretly recorded a strip poker game during a summer camp for disadvantaged kids, with at least one of the players being a teenager.



Speaking Friday about his arrest, Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva denied the charges, and said the allegations from the district attorney's office were politically motivated.

"I also found the timing of the release of this report calculated," Silva said. "For the past week I have been raked over the coals by the media because I owned a gun and reported it stolen."

Silva has been mired in controversy as he faces an election this year. After his arrest Thursday, the Stockton District Attorney also criticized the mayor of not cooperating in another unrelated investigation of the killing of a 13-year-old boy last year.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, prosecutors said Silva — who has not been connected to the killing — has not been cooperating in their inquiry after they discovered the mayor's stolen gun was used in the killing.

Silva denied the allegation.

The mayor said he couldn't speak much about the charges filed against him regarding the video taken at a summer camp, but that everyone who was in the recording of what appeared to be strip poker game was at least 18 years old, and that he never endangered a child.

Prosecutors allege at least one of the participants was 16 years old.

Silva was charged Wednesday in Amador County, but the investigation appears to have been sparked by federal officials, who had been investigating him since September 2015, when they seized his phone at an airport as he returned from a trip to China, officials told BuzzFeed News.

In the phone, officials found four videos and 23 photos taken from the Stockton Silver Lake Camp between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9, 2015. During that time, prosecutors allege Silva recorded a darkened video of what appeared to be a strip poker game in his bedroom at the camp, including a 16-year-old male.