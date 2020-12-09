 Skip To Content
Spokane Democrats Say A Man Tried To Detonate A Bomb Inside Their County Headquarters

Police confirmed the suspect handed a note to a worker in the building, but did not disclose its contents.

By Salvador Hernandez

By Salvador Hernandez

Last updated on December 9, 2020, at 7:41 p.m. ET

Posted on December 9, 2020, at 6:01 p.m. ET

One man is in custody after allegedly threatening to bomb the headquarters for Spokane County Democrats in Washington, officials said.

While holding a bag, the man allegedly said he had a bomb and handed over a one-page note that a witness described as a "manifesto" Wednesday morning. The witness told KHQ-TV the note included references to both Republicans and Democrats.

No injuries were reported, but local news outlets showed police cordoning off a large area of the Teamsters building that houses the headquarters.

Police confirmed the suspect handed a note to a worker in the building, but did not publicly disclose its contents.

Inside the bag, Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger told BuzzFeed News one witness described seeing an object with wires inside.

Police arrived at the building at 10:32 a.m. and arrested the man, whose name was not immediately released, without incident, Preuninger added.

It was unclear if the device was live ammunition, but Preuninger said officers and firefighters arrived to find a fire that was ignited by the suspect. It was unclear, however, whether the fire was caused by the device or other means.

The fire extinguished on its own.

Spokane County Democrat officials, meanwhile, urged local leaders to condemn what they said appeared to be a politically motivated act of violence.

"We are so relieved that no one was harmed in this reprehensible act of violence," Spokane County Democrats Chair Nicole Bishop and Washington State Democrats Chair Tina Podlodowski said in a statement. "We urge every elected official and community leader to join us in condemning this apparently politically motivated act of violence. No one should have to fear for their life simply because they participate in our political process."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

