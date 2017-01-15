People Dragged This Republican For Saying No One Ever Questioned Obama's Legitimacy

Defending Donald Trump against criticism for his attack on civil rights icon John Lewis for questioning the legitimacy of the president-elect, Republican Ben Ferguson suggested on CNN that the fallout would have been far bigger had the same been said of President Obama.

Republican Ben Ferguson: I can't imagine the fallout if a Republican were to ever say Obama wasn't a legitimate pre… https://t.co/WOx2qbmyQi

Except, there's the small matter of Trump fanning the birther movement to question the legitimacy of Obama's presidency for years.

Lewis, a longtime congressman from Georgia and a civil rights leader, told NBC he did not plan to attend Trump's inauguration because he believed he was not a legitimate president due to Russian intervention in the election.

Ferguson criticized Lewis' comments on CNN Saturday, calling the congressman's comments "unprecedented," then began to try to make a point about what the reaction would be if the shoe were on the other foot regarding Obama.

"I cannot imagine the fallout, the backfire you would have if a Republican would ever imply that Barack Obama, or Bill Clinton, or JFK or anyone else for that matter..."

Prompting CNN's Poppy Harlow to jump in...