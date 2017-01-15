BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Dragged This Republican For Saying No One Ever Questioned Obama's Legitimacy

news

People Dragged This Republican For Saying No One Ever Questioned Obama's Legitimacy

Except, you know, the birther movement.

By Salvador Hernandez

Headshot of Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 15, 2017, at 9:15 a.m. ET

Posted on January 14, 2017, at 9:08 p.m. ET

Defending Donald Trump against criticism for his attack on civil rights icon John Lewis for questioning the legitimacy of the president-elect, Republican Ben Ferguson suggested on CNN that the fallout would have been far bigger had the same been said of President Obama.

Except, there's the small matter of Trump fanning the birther movement to question the legitimacy of Obama's presidency for years.

Republican Ben Ferguson: I can't imagine the fallout if a Republican were to ever say Obama wasn't a legitimate pre… https://t.co/WOx2qbmyQi
David Mack @davidmackau

Republican Ben Ferguson: I can't imagine the fallout if a Republican were to ever say Obama wasn't a legitimate pre… https://t.co/WOx2qbmyQi

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lewis, a longtime congressman from Georgia and a civil rights leader, told NBC he did not plan to attend Trump's inauguration because he believed he was not a legitimate president due to Russian intervention in the election.

Ferguson criticized Lewis' comments on CNN Saturday, calling the congressman's comments "unprecedented," then began to try to make a point about what the reaction would be if the shoe were on the other foot regarding Obama.

"I cannot imagine the fallout, the backfire you would have if a Republican would ever imply that Barack Obama, or Bill Clinton, or JFK or anyone else for that matter..."

Prompting CNN's Poppy Harlow to jump in...

Ben! Ben! Ben! Ben!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump for years was among the most prominent people questioning not only Obama's presidency, but his citizenship, suggesting he wasn't born in the US. He also alleged the president's birth certificate was fake, and took credit for allegedly forcing Obama to release a copy of the original.

In fact, it wasn't until last year that the president-elect publicly acknowledged he believed Obama was born in the US.

Still, the history of his birtherism lives on in his Twitter timeline.

Attention all hackers: You are hacking everything else so please hack Obama's college records (destroyed?) and check "place of birth"
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Attention all hackers: You are hacking everything else so please hack Obama's college records (destroyed?) and check "place of birth"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Always remember, I was the one who got Obama to release his birth certificate, or whatever that was! Hilary couldn't, McCain couldn't.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Always remember, I was the one who got Obama to release his birth certificate, or whatever that was! Hilary couldn't, McCain couldn't.

Reply Retweet Favorite
How amazing, the State Health Director who verified copies of Obama’s “birth certificate” died in plane crash today. All others lived
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

How amazing, the State Health Director who verified copies of Obama’s “birth certificate” died in plane crash today. All others lived

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

So, perhaps understandably, the reaction to Ferguson's point was met with a little "O rly"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

"That's exactly what many Republicans did, including the president-elect for years, questioning the legitimacy of the first black president," Harlow told Ferguson. "Which, by the way, many saw as racist."

On Twitter, people were having none of Ferguson's logic.

@davidmackau this face says it all
Jenna Mullins @JBomb11

@davidmackau this face says it all

Reply Retweet Favorite
@NipperIzus @davidmackau
Jenna Mullins @JBomb11

@NipperIzus @davidmackau

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Some said Republicans have "short memories."

@JohnVLombardo @davidmackau members of the GOP have very short memories.
Stefanie Gordon @Stefmara

@JohnVLombardo @davidmackau members of the GOP have very short memories.

Reply Retweet Favorite

So others helpfully chimed in with a recap of the last eight years...

@davidmackau @benfergusonshow 8 yrs trolling the last legitimately elected president of the U.S.-birtherism, Kenya, fake birth certificates
DrSDOH @00X00X001

@davidmackau @benfergusonshow 8 yrs trolling the last legitimately elected president of the U.S.-birtherism, Kenya, fake birth certificates

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Welcome to our post-fact world."

@00X00X001 @davidmackau @benfergusonshow welcome to our post-fact world we're all embarrassed together
Jeremy Somers @JeremySomers

@00X00X001 @davidmackau @benfergusonshow welcome to our post-fact world we're all embarrassed together

Reply Retweet Favorite

People Can’t Believe Trump Is Feuding With Civil Rights Leader John Lewis

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT