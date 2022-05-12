Andy Dick Was Arrested On Suspicion Of Sexually Assaulting A Man At A Campground

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a man at a Southern California campground, authorities said.

The incident occurred at the O'Neill Regional Park in Orange County, where the alleged victim also confronted the comedian and actor about the attack inside a trailer, recorded the encounter, and posted it on YouTube.

In the recording, Dick is lying on a bed on a cellphone, denies assaulting the man, and tries to block the camera with his foot.

"Why did you assault me in my sleep?" the man is heard saying.

"I never assaulted you in your sleep," Dick responds, before asking the alleged victim if he took his bag of cocaine.

Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the campground at 9 a.m., Carrie Braun, director of the department's public affairs, said.



Authorities declined to provide details of the incident, but said the alleged victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be examined.



Dick was taken into custody on suspicion of felony sexual battery and booked into Orange County's Central Jail, Braun said.

According to jail records, Dick was held in lieu of $25,000 bail as of Wednesday evening.

Braun said deputies were initially unaware of the videos that were posted online, but became aware of them later after Dick's arrest. The videos will be part of the evidence collected in their investigation of the incident, she said.

In one of the videos, the alleged victim tells someone that he woke up in Dick's bed and then smelled "artificial smells" from his body. He believed the smell was some sort of lotion or lube.

Later, the man is seen talking to Dick in a trailer, asking him why he assaulted him. Dick, who says he's on the phone with his "baby's mama" denies the allegation, and then asks, "Did you take my blow?"

"I didn't even take it whenever it was offered," the man replies.

"You took my coke, I knew it," Dick says.

In another video, deputies are seen knocking on a camping trailer, then escorting Dick to a patrol car before putting him into handcuffs.



Dick has faced misconduct allegations in the past, including groping someone in 2019.