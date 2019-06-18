Alex Jones Handed Over Thousands Of Emails To Sandy Hook Families. Some Of Them Contained Child Porn.

Alex Jones, the infamous conspiracy theorist and InfoWars founder, handed over several emails containing child pornography to the families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims who have filed a lawsuit against the right-wing media figure.

The child pornography was found in 12 emails of more than 57,000 messages that were turned over by Jones to families of the Sandy Hook victims, Jones' attorney Norm Pattis said. One of the images was discovered when consultants hired by attorneys for the Sandy Hook families began to review the files, prompting attorneys to contact the FBI, according to court documents.

On his radio show Friday, Jones insinuated he had been the victim of a conspiracy that involved attorneys on the opposite side of the lawsuit planting child pornography in his emails.

"You're trying to set me up with child porn!" Jones said, while announcing a $1 million reward to his viewers to find and prove the material had been planted.

"Imma get your ass," Jones warned. "One million dollars, one million, you little gang member. One million dollars to put your head on a pike."

Families of students killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in 2012 have sued Jones and Infowars for defamation over his repeated claims that the shooting was a hoax. The lawsuit alleges that Jones and his guests continuously suggested the mass shooting had been faked and that relatives of the victims who spoke out about their loved ones deaths had been “crisis actors.”

Jones has said he believes the shooting occurred, but that it is his right to be able to question the events from the shooting.

“I am proud of questioning Sandy Hook,” Jones said during his show Friday. I was not the progenitor, or the daddy of it. The public questioned it, so it was the tail wagging the dog.”

As part of the lawsuit, Jones had been ordered to turn over thousands of Infowars emails referencing the shooting as part of the lawsuit's discovery process.