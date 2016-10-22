Adult Film Actress Says Donald Trump Asked Her, "How Much?"

"His words and actions are a huge testament to his character — that of uncontrollable misogyny, entitlement, and being a sexual assault apologist," Jessica Drake said.

Adult film actress Jessica Drake said Donald Trump, or someone on his behalf, offered her $10,000 and the use of his private jet to come to his suite, becoming the 11th woman in recent weeks to accuse the Republican presidential nominee of an inappropriate sexual advance.

Drake said she declined the money and did not sleep with the billionaire, but she decided to tell her story publicly because of the other women who have accused Trump of sexual assault in the past, and his denial of the multiple claims.

"His words and actions are a huge testament to his character — that of uncontrollable misogyny, entitlement, and being a sexual assault apologist," Drake said at a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred.

In a statement, the Trump campaign later called Drake's claims "false and ridiculous."

An adult film actress since she was 24, Drake is now 42 and has performed in more than 200 films. In recent years, she has written and directed educational-style hardcore adult films, including one released last year that centers on the topic of consent.

Drake alleges the incident involving Trump occurred 10 years ago during golf tournament at Lake Tahoe. She was there with adult film company Wicked Pictures, which had set up a booth at the event.

"He flirted with me and he invited me to walk on the golf course along with him, which I did," Drake said, reading from prepared statements.



During that walk, Drake said Trump asked her for her phone number. Later that day, he invited her to his room and she went with two of her friends because "I didn't feel right going alone."

At the suite, Drake said Trump was wearing pajamas and "grabbed each of us tightly in a hug and kissed each of us on the lips without asking permission."

Drake and her friends were at the suite for about 45 minutes, where Trump asked questions about their work in porn and whether they were single or in a relationship.

"After I returned to my room, I received a call from a man calling on Donald's behalf," Drake said. "He said that Donald wanted me to come back upstairs to Donald's suite."

The man told her Trump wanted to have dinner with her and invite her to a party, but Drake said she declined.

Trump then called her suite, she said, repeating the invitation that she refused, again.

"Donald then asked me, 'what do you want? How much?'" she said.