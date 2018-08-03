A Pregnant Woman Endured An Emergency C-Section Without Anesthesia, According To A Lawsuit

The 25-year-old mom-to-be was "crying and screaming at the top of her lungs, that she could feel everything."

A California doctor cut open a mom-to-be without anesthesia for an emergency Caesarean section, as the woman cried and screamed in pain, according to a lawsuit filed in San Diego County.

According to the complaint, the woman told doctors that she could feel everything, until she eventually passed out from the pain.

Last month, the 25-year-old woman and her fiancee sued Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, claiming medical malpractice and emotional distress from the procedure.

Tri-City Medical Center did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.

According to court documents, Delphina Mota and her fiancee, Paul Iheanachor, walked into the hospital on the morning of Nov. 15. Mota was more than 41 weeks pregnant at the time and they expected labor to be induced.

By 5:21 a.m. the following morning, however, doctors could no longer pick up the heartbeat of the baby and her doctor, Sandra Lopez, called for an emergency Caesarean section, according to court documents.



Mota was taken to an operating room and an anesthesiologist was called multiple times but, according to the complaint, he did not answer the call.

Mota had been given an epidural the previous night, but according to the complaint, "it had no effect on the surgical site for the C-Section, which was located on her abdomen."

The anesthesiologist, David Seif, continued to be paged when Lopez, according to the complaint, said, "Strap her down."

Mota's arms and legs were strapped to the table just before the doctor began to make the incision.

In Lopez's "Operative Report," which is quoted in part in the complaint, the doctor described how she made the incision without anesthesia and separated Mota's abdomen muscles to reach her uterus before Seif, the anesthesiologist, walked into the room.

"[Mota] was crying and screaming at the top of her lungs, that she could feel everything that was happening, and was also pleading for help, and for Defendants to stop cutting her," until she passed out, according to the complaint.

Her fiancee, who was standing near the door to the operating room, had apparently tried, and was stopped, from walking in.

Iheanachor and Mota could not immediately be reached for comment.



The couple told the Los Angeles Times their daughter, Cali, is now 7 months old and doing well.

"The baby is perfect," Iheanachor told the paper.

In a claim filed against the hospital, the couple asked for $5,750,000 in damages.