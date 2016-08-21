54 People Dead After Bomb Explodes Near Wedding Party In Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan initially said the suicide attack was carried out by a child aged between 12 and 14, but Turkish authorities said Monday they were still investigating.

Ambulances arrive at the site of the explosion.

At least 54 people were killed when a bomb exploded near an outdoor wedding in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep Saturday.

Another 94 people were reportedly wounded in the blast, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan initially said on Sunday the attack was a suicide bombing carried out by a child aged between 12 and 14. He blamed ISIS for the attack.

However, on Monday, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim backtracked on those statements, saying authorities did not yet know if the attacker was a "child or a grown-up."

"A clue hasn't yet been found concerning the perpetrator of the attack," he said following a cabinet meeting, the Associated Press reported.

Several media outlets have reported the many of the dead were children aged between 3 and 18.

Turkey has faced multiple attacks in the past year that have been credited to Kurdish militants with ties the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, as well as ISIS.