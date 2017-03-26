BuzzFeed News

13 Pictures From A Pro-Trump Rally That Turned Violent

Four people were arrested after Trump supporters and protesters clashed during a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

By Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 25, 2017, at 10:20 p.m. ET

A "Make America Great Again" rally in Huntington Beach, California, broke into violence when Trump supporters and protesters began trading punches and brawling.

Patrick Fallon / Reuters

Hundreds of flag-waving Trump supporters attended the Saturday rally, as well as dozens of counter-protesters.

Patrick Fallon / Reuters

Though California leans overwhelmingly Democrat as a whole, Orange County in Southern California has been a conservative bastion in the deeply blue state.

Patrick Fallon / Reuters

Looking much like the Trump rallies during the campaign, the rally included this mock arrest of a masked Hillary Clinton.

Patrick Fallon / Reuters
Violence erupted Saturday morning after a protester allegedly sprayed one of the pro-Trump organizers with pepper spray, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Patrick Fallon / Reuters

The Times reported a crowd chased a masked protester with pepper spray before he was detained by officers with the California Highway Patrol.

Irfan Khan / Getty Images

Six people were detained, but four were ultimately arrested, according to the paper.

Irfan Khan / Getty Images

Three men were arrested on suspicion of using a Taser illegally.

Irfan Khan / Getty Images
One woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery, according to the Times.

Irfan Khan / Getty Images
Irfan Khan / Getty Images

All of the people arrested were counter-demonstrators, the California State Parks told the Los Angeles Times.

Irfan Khan / Getty Images
Patrick Fallon / Reuters
Patrick Fallon / Reuters
