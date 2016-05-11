BuzzFeed News

Goop Recommended A $15,000 Dildo And People Are Over It

More like dildon't.

By Sally Tamarkin

Posted on May 11, 2016, at 12:16 p.m. ET

Gwenyth Paltrow's lifestyle website Goop has recommended products that will spice up your sex life in a most elegant way.

And if you love Goop&#x27;s lifestyle advice (like this recipe for a $200 smoothie), you&#x27;ll love what they&#x27;ve rounded up.
And if you love Goop's lifestyle advice (like this recipe for a $200 smoothie), you'll love what they've rounded up.

The products include (among other things) $400 nipple clamps...

A $535 leather whip...

...and the pièce de résistance, a 24-karat-gold dildo for $15,000.

And people are...reacting.

Some are just incredulous.

Twitter: @momentsofbody
Some are pointing out other ways to spend that chunk of change.

You could buy $395 nipple clamps like goop suggests, OR you could buy over 300 cans of soup for the same price https://t.co/ezY1aTwUfn
Others are annoyed and long for a time when masturbating wasn't so...expensive.

In the greatest feat of all, Gwenyth Paltrow made using a dildo to masturbate unbearably pretentious.
Gwyneth's 24k gold dildo....I'll just file that shit under another TMI Goop update. #GirlBye
And still are others are like, "Lol no, but...maybe?"

#DildoGoals

