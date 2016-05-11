Goop Recommended A $15,000 Dildo And People Are Over It
More like dildon't.
Gwenyth Paltrow's lifestyle website Goop has recommended products that will spice up your sex life in a most elegant way.
The products include (among other things) $400 nipple clamps...
A $535 leather whip...
...and the pièce de résistance, a 24-karat-gold dildo for $15,000.
And people are...reacting.
Some are just incredulous.
Some are pointing out other ways to spend that chunk of change.
Others are annoyed and long for a time when masturbating wasn't so...expensive.
And still are others are like, "Lol no, but...maybe?"
#DildoGoals
