Tech Stocks Drag Markets Into The Mud

Technology stocks took a heavy blow as part of a larger market sell off on Wednesday dragged down by concerns about higher interest rates and a looming trade war with China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 830 points, its largest drop since February. Meanwhile the S&P 500 fell to its lowest point in three months.

President Donald Trump has already been briefed on the sell-off, according to multiple reports, with one senior White House official telling CNBC that “this is a bull market correction. It’s probably healthy. This will pass and the US economy remains strong.”

Tech stocks, which had seen significant gains throughout 2018, were among the stocks that suffered the most damage. Amazon, up more than 50% since the start of the year, fell 6%, while Netflix, closed the day down 8.4%. Payments company Square, which tanked 10.1% during day trading on Wednesday, fell another 11% in after-hours trading after announcing that its CFO Sarah Friar was departing to become chief executive at neighborhood social networking firm Nextdoor.