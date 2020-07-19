A Group Of Moms Formed A Human Wall To Protect Portland Protesters From Federal Officers

A group of moms formed a human barricade against federal officers during a protest against police brutality in Portland on Saturday.

Viral videos and photos on social media showed around three dozen mothers — dressed in white and wearing bike helmets — linking arms and chanting, “Feds stay clear! Moms are here!” and “Leave our kids alone” at a protest outside a federal courthouse.

A group of more than 30 moms created a barricade to protect hundreds of protesters from federal officers during demonstrations against police brutality and racism in Portland, Oregon on Saturday.

This group, who says they’re moms against police brutality, is making a human barricade at 3rd & Main.

A crowd of about 400 has now occupied both SW 3rd and SW Main. The moms are chanting, “Feds stay clear! Moms are here!” at the federal courthouse. All three fences are still up.

The women stood for a few hours outside the courthouse before federal officers used tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd.



Federal officers, deployed in Portland by President Trump since last week, have led to escalating tensions in the city after protesters said the officers were violating their civil rights by roaming the streets in unmarked vans and detaining people without probable cause.

The officers have also used tear gas, batons, and less-than-lethal munitions to disperse protesters who have been demonstrating for more than 50 nights in the city following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“We are about protecting peaceful citizens’ right to protest,” Bev Barnum, the organizer of “Wall Of Moms,” told BuzzFeed News on Sunday.

Barnum, a 35-year-old content marketer and mother of two, said she created a Facebook event on Friday night after she was angered by a viral video that showed two armed and unidentified federal officers exiting an unmarked van, grabbing a person, and escorting them to a vehicle.

"As most of you have read and seen on the news, protestors are being hurt (without cause)," Barnum wrote on a Facebook event page, calling for moms to join Saturday's protest. "And as of late, protestors are being stripped of their rights by being placed in unmarked cars by unidentifiable law enforcement."



"We moms are often underestimated," Barnum wrote. "But we’re stronger than we’re given credit for. So what do you say, will you stand with me? Will you help me create a wall of moms?"

“We wanted to look like we were going to Target, like normal people,” Barnum told BuzzFeed News, adding that she hoped their non-threatening appearance would let them provide protection. However, she said that the mothers were later tear gassed by federal officers.

Last week, the Trump administration, led by acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, sent officers with DHS, Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Protection Service to the area, despite criticism from Oregon's public officials who said their presence would inflame tensions.

The state attorney general on Friday sued several of those federal agencies for “overstepping their powers and injuring or threatening peaceful protesters on the streets of Downtown Portland,” according to an Oregon Department of Justice release.

Among the protesters who were injured was 26-year-old Donavan LaBella, who was hit in the head by a less-lethal round fired by a federal law enforcement officer, earlier this month. He was hospitalized with facial and skull fractures, his mother Desiree LaBella, told Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Desiree has since become a vocal protester against police violence and was seen confronting officers about her son’s situation in now-viral videos.

Barnum said she saw Desiree at the protest on Saturday, but was not aware of her and her son’s story until after the protest.

The Wall Of Moms group coordinated with Don’t Shoot PDX, a social justice nonprofit, to take part in a vigil for Shai’India Harris, an 18-year-old Black woman who was murdered earlier this month. The mothers then walked to the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse to join the crowd of protesters on Saturday night.

Some of the moms in the group, including Barnum, had never attended a demonstration but said they were moved to action by the videos of federal officers detaining citizens with seemingly little cause.

“When I heard that, this is like, where are we?” Julia Peattie, a 63-year-old retired teacher and part of the Wall Of Moms group, told BuzzFeed News. Peattie, who posted videos and photos from the demonstration, said she left before officers used tear gas against the women on Saturday.