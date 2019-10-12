A Fort Worth Cop Killed A Black Woman Inside Her Home After Her Neighbor Called Police Because Her Door Was Open

Body camera footage released by the Fort Worth Police Department shows the moment when one of its officers fired a shot into a home where they were performing a wellness check.

A black woman was shot and killed by police inside her own home early Saturday morning in Fort Worth, Texas, after her neighbor called a non-emergency police number for a wellness check on her.



In a statement confirming the death of the woman, whom they did not identify, the Fort Worth Police Department said that officers from its central division responded to a call at 2:25 a.m. and searched the perimeter of house on the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue.

One officer, after seeing someone through the window of the home, drew his weapon and fired one shot, killing the woman who lived there.

“The individual, a black female, who resides at the residence succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene,” read the Fort Worth PD’s statement. “The officer, a white male who has been with the department since April of 2018, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome [of] the critical police incident investigation.”

An officer handling public relations for the department did not immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

According to case records on the Tarrant County Medical Examiner website, a 28-year-old woman named Atatiana Koquice Jefferson was killed at 2:30 a.m. in a bedroom located at 1203 East Allen Ave. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner did not immediately return a request for comment.

In its statement, Fort Worth police said that after the shooting, officers entered the residence to find the resident and a firearm, and began administering emergency care. Texas is an open carry state.

Fort Worth PD released body camera footage from the incident taken from the angle of the officer who fired the shot. In it, the officer can be seen taking notice of an open door at the residence — which had its lights on — and then walking around the home’s perimeter with a colleague. He then opens a gate, and walks to a darker part of the yard while holding a flashlight.

Within seconds of walking though the gate, the officer peers through a window, where he presumably sees a person. He quickly raises his flashlight in one hand, gun in another. “Put your hands up, show me your hands,” he shouts before firing a shot — all in less than four seconds.

The body cam footage released by police also includes photos of a gun found inside the house. It's unclear if the woman was near the weapon when she was shot by the officer.