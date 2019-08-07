Far-Right Haven Gab.com Had Its Fundraising Site Shut Down By Amazon

This July screenshot shows Gab investment site invest.gab.com, which sought to raise up to $10 million for the social network popular with far right.

Amazon cut business ties with Gab.com, a social network popular with the far right, following increased scrutiny on the relationships between radicalized internet communities and major internet companies after two mass shootings over the weekend.



Owned by former advertising CEO Andrew Torba, Gab gained national notoriety following the October 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, in which the shooter announced his intent to attack the place of worship on Gab before killing 11 people and injuring six others. On its subdomain, invest.gab.com, which was hosted by Amazon Web Services, the company was soliciting up to $10 million from accredited US investors.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Amazon Web Services told BuzzFeed News that Gab violated its policies on hateful content. The company said it first learned of its business relationship with Gab on Tuesday, following a report by journalist Judd Legum that found Amazon Web Services was hosting the Gab subdomain.

“This site promotes content that constitutes hate speech and is unacceptable according to our Acceptable Use Policy,” an Amazon Web Services spokesperson said in a statement. “We have taken our usual path when websites violate our AUP and are working with the direct hosting partner to notify and shut down the website.”

Amazon cut ties with one subdomain associated with Gab, though it does not host Gab.com, the company’s main online property. The company did not say when it began hosting the subdomain.