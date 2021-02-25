Facebook Is Considering Facial Recognition For Its Upcoming Smart Glasses

Facebook is discussing building facial recognition into its upcoming smart glasses product and has been weighing the legal implications of the controversial technology, executives said at an internal meeting Thursday.

During a scheduled companywide meeting, Andrew Bosworth, Facebook’s vice president of augmented and virtual reality, told employees that the company is currently assessing whether or not it has the legal capacity to offer facial recognition on devices that are reportedly set to launch later this year. Nothing had been decided, he said, and he noted that current state laws may make it impossible for Facebook to offer people the ability to search for others based on pictures of their face.

“Face recognition ... might be the thorniest issue, where the benefits are so clear, and the risks are so clear, and we don’t know where to balance those things,” Bosworth said in response to an employee question about whether people would be able to “mark their faces as unsearchable” when smart glasses become a prevalent technology. The unnamed worker specifically highlighted fears about the potential for “real-world harm,” including “stalkers.”

Following publication of this story, Bosworth wrote on Twitter that "we’ve been open about our efforts to build [augmented reality] glasses and are still in the early stages."

"Face recognition is a hugely controversial topic and for good reason and I was speaking about was how we are going to have to have a very public discussion about the pros and cons," he said.

Facebook has been touting a smart glasses product since last year, saying that it will arrive “sooner than later” in 2021. Built in partnership with Ray-Ban and its parent company, Luxottica Group, the wearable devices are expected to rival products from competitors Snapchat and Amazon, providing an augmented reality experience that will overlay digital features on people’s real-world perspectives.

Bosworth’s comments about a Facebook facial recognition device come at a time of heated debate and scrutiny of the technology, which has been deployed by federal agencies, police departments, and even private companies — often in the name of safety and security. Critics and academics have decried the lack of federal regulation over the technology, which they say could undermine individual privacy. Some cities, including San Francisco and Boston, have already banned it from government use.

Facebook, which has one of the largest repositories of user-uploaded photos, has taken a cautious approach to facial recognition. In 2015, it deployed a system called DeepFace that it’s since used to power features, such as photo tag suggestions, to identify people in pictures. Unlike Amazon, which sells its facial recognition tool to other companies and public entities, Facebook has not marketed DeepFace or any of its other facial recognition technologies for use beyond its own social network.

In his remarks Thursday, Bosworth said he has been discussing facial recognition with CEO Mark Zuckerberg and he was overseeing a privacy review for the smart glasses product later in the day. Late last year, the vice president also noted in an internal memo, first reported by the Big Technology newsletter, that the company should “differentiate our products on the basis of privacy.”

“We should become the undisputed leaders in providing privacy aware software,” Bosworth wrote in December.