The widget showing information about the Sept. 11 terror attacks appears to have been triggered by a new feature YouTube is testing to provide "topical context" around videos that might contain misinformation.

As the Notre Dame cathedral went up in flames on Monday, YouTube flagged livestreams of the incident as fake news and then started showing people articles about the 9/11 attacks. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but it broke out as the12th century cathedral was undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation project. Police in Paris also said no deaths were reported from site.

Several news outlets quickly started livestreaming the fire on YouTube. However, underneath several of them was a small gray panel titled, "September 11 attacks," which contained a snippet from an Encyclopedia Britannica article about 9/11. The feature is part of a larger rollout of tools and disclaimers to prevent users from consuming misinformation on the platform.

If a user clicked the gray box, they would be taken to the full article about the American terror attack. BuzzFeed News found at least three livestreams of the Notre Dame fire from major news outlets with the 9/11 disclaimer. The disclaimer was then removed, one by one, after several minutes. But but by then, Twitter users had taken notice.

