We Went On A Virtual Date With One Of Japan's Biggest Pop Stars And It Was Pretty Weird
Would you go on a date with a Japanese cartoon woman?
Hatsune Miku is one of the most famous pop stars in Japan. Weirdly though, she's not a real person.
She started as the mascot for a piece of software put out by Japanese software company Crypton Future Media. She's what's called a "vocaloid."
But Miku is super popular! People dress up as her.
She's used to sell cars in Japan.
She even performed on Letterman.
She's a totally open-source pop star and we recently got ahold of a VR headset that let us hang out with her... sorta...
We tried out two "games" with Miku. The first one was basically like a Netflix and chill simulator where you just sort of sit next to her.
Except if you leaned in close, you could hear her heartbeat and hear her breathe. It was really weird.
Weird.
Really weird.
The whole setup was called the Mikulus (Oculus + Miku).
The Netflix and chill simulator was pretty cool.
The longer you sat with her the weirder it was to take off the helmet.
There was also a dancing game, where Miku "holds your hands" with vibrating controls and sort of hops around with you.
For a famous pop star, Miku wasn't the best dancer.
Right now, the Mikulus project is still in an experimental stage. It's been developed by a team in Japan.
It was really weird, but one of our testers, Jun, really got into his date with Miku.
Also, let's be real, this is probably what we're all going to be doing in the future, so we might as well get used to the idea of dating cartoon avatars.
😕😕😕😕😕
-
