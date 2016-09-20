We Tried The World's Hottest Pepper And It Didn't Go Very Well

Laura Gallant / BuzzFeed

What's the spiciest thing you've ever eaten?

My mom's side of the family is from Oklahoma, which is kind of like the Canada of Texas, and they all love barbecue and trying different hot sauces. The spiciest thing I've ever eaten was a chili made with Ghost chili peppers — the second-hottest pepper in the world. It made me feel stoned and my face went numb.