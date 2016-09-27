Trump Isn't Deleting Old Tweets That Contradict What He's Saying During The Debate
The screenshot people are sharing is fake.
Twitter users quickly found a tweet from Trump that was posted in 2012, where Trump did, in fact, claim that the concept of global warming was invented by China.
A few minutes after Trump's tweet started going viral again, a tweet by user @itsjuanlove claimed that Trump's team had deleted the tweet.
Which is false: The tweet is still live and the screenshot is fake.
