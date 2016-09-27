BuzzFeed News

Trump Isn't Deleting Old Tweets That Contradict What He's Saying During The Debate

Trump Isn't Deleting Old Tweets That Contradict What He's Saying During The Debate

The screenshot people are sharing is fake.

By Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

Posted on September 26, 2016, at 9:56 p.m. ET

At Monday's presidential debate at Hofstra University at Hempstead, New York, Hillary Clinton accused Donald Trump of claiming that climate change was a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese.

“Donald thinks that climate change is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese. I think it's real," Clinton said.

"I did not say that. I did not say that," Trump replied.

Twitter users quickly found a tweet from Trump that was posted in 2012, where Trump did, in fact, claim that the concept of global warming was invented by China.

A few minutes after Trump's tweet started going viral again, a tweet by user @itsjuanlove claimed that Trump's team had deleted the tweet.

Which is false: The tweet is still live and the screenshot is fake.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.

