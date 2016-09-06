People Can't Believe This Dude Graphed Out The Curve Of A Random Dick Pic He Got Sent
“Your dick is bent at 122.519 degrees.”
Alex West is a writer and cancer researcher based out of Louisville, Kentucky, and he recently tweeted about a dick pic he received — out of the blue — on Grindr.
West told BuzzFeed News that he was on Grindr when a guy opened with "hi there," followed by three dick pics.
“One of them showed his oblique member front and center and the only thing I could think of was, ‘Wow that is the most crooked dick I have ever seen,’” West said. “Which led to, ‘I gotta figure out just how crooked that dick is.’”
He said he sent the picture to his computer and used line segments to map out the approximate angle of the very crooked dick. “After that it was just a matter of recording the lengths and simple trig,” he said.
Obviously, people were impressed. The tweet's been retweeted over 3,000 times.
West said that some folks did point out that he may have gone through an extra step in trying to determine the angle of the dick curve. “I added an extra step by finding the lengths of the subsegments X and Y — because I already measured two sides of each triangle,” he said.
"I got to the right answer either way so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯," he said.
Welp, alright, then.
