This Is Probably Why You Shouldn't Ask Your Friend To Pick Your First Tattoo
"HE PUT HIS FUCKING HANDLE ON ME."
Elle Mills is an 18-year-old from Ottawa, Canada, who makes videos for YouTube. She recently did a video about getting her first tattoo.
The design of the tattoo was a surprise that her friend Tavian Palacios chose.
It wasn't until after the whole thing was done that Mills realized what Palacios had picked for the tattoo: his Twitter handle.
Needless to say, she was a little surprised. "My first thought was That son of a bitch," Mills told BuzzFeed News.
Mills tweeted about the experience and was retweeted thousands of times.
"A lot of people think it's hilarious — people seem to find it very relatable, something they say they would do to their friend," Mills said. "And some think that I'm a bit of a dumbass for letting him choose — which I totally agree."
Mills said it was pretty painful, but said she doesn't regret getting it done.
"I wasn't too mad because honestly I would have done the same. It's just the type of friendship we have," she said.
You can watch Mills' whole video here.
