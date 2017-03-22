BuzzFeed News

This Is Probably Why You Shouldn't Ask Your Friend To Pick Your First Tattoo

"HE PUT HIS FUCKING HANDLE ON ME."

By Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

Posted on March 22, 2017, at 6:10 a.m. ET

Elle Mills is an 18-year-old from Ottawa, Canada, who makes videos for YouTube. She recently did a video about getting her first tattoo.

The design of the tattoo was a surprise that her friend Tavian Palacios chose.

It wasn't until after the whole thing was done that Mills realized what Palacios had picked for the tattoo: his Twitter handle.

Needless to say, she was a little surprised. "My first thought was That son of a bitch," Mills told BuzzFeed News.

Mills tweeted about the experience and was retweeted thousands of times.

"A lot of people think it's hilarious — people seem to find it very relatable, something they say they would do to their friend," Mills said. "And some think that I'm a bit of a dumbass for letting him choose — which I totally agree."

Mills said it was pretty painful, but said she doesn't regret getting it done.

"I wasn't too mad because honestly I would have done the same. It's just the type of friendship we have," she said.

You can watch Mills' whole video here.

