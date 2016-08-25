This Girl Just Slayed Everyone Else's School IDs With This Amazing "Mulan" Photo
"FA, MULAN?!"
Get ready for the best school ID photo you're going to see this year. June Kyra Dela Chica, a 17-year-old incoming senior at a high school in Oregon, just outdid everyone else.
Check.
This.
Out.
Dela Chica tweeted out her totally amazing Mulan transformation and it's gone massively viral, racking up over close to 50,000 retweets.
Dela Chica told BuzzFeed News that she wanted to do something fun for her school ID and that it was surprisingly easy to convince the photographer to let her take it that way.
"Once the makeup was on, I moved my way to the pictures station and lined up," Dela Chica said. "One of the ladies was very open-minded and laughed; the other lady — who was actually taking my photo — was very grumpy and rude tbh. I remember her saying, 'I don’t know if you can take this photo. Are the admins okay?'
"I replied with 'The admins said if I’m okay with showing my face like this to hundreds of people then go on ahead. And if it’s really THAT bad I can always retake it.' She shrugged and replied with a simple okay."
As for her newfound viral fame, she said she never expected it to go as big as it has. She said she keeps seeing her pictures being posted by random massive parody accounts.
"To be honest, when I posted it on Instagram [and] on Twitter I thought my Instagram would be the only thing getting notifications LOL," she said. "My Twitter's kinda dry usually; I honestly would have never thought it would even get over 20 retweets, let alone 40,000. Next thing you know random people are quoting my tweets calling me a hero/savage/queen, my friends are getting notified from THEIR friends about my tweet."
-
