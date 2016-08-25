This Girl Just Slayed Everyone Else's School IDs With This Amazing "Mulan" Photo

Dela Chica told BuzzFeed News that she wanted to do something fun for her school ID and that it was surprisingly easy to convince the photographer to let her take it that way.

"Once the makeup was on, I moved my way to the pictures station and lined up," Dela Chica said. "One of the ladies was very open-minded and laughed; the other lady — who was actually taking my photo — was very grumpy and rude tbh. I remember her saying, 'I don’t know if you can take this photo. Are the admins okay?'

"I replied with 'The admins said if I’m okay with showing my face like this to hundreds of people then go on ahead. And if it’s really THAT bad I can always retake it.' She shrugged and replied with a simple okay."